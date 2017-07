BOSTON (CBS) – Joining Marisa in studio is Evan Falchuk, who ran for Massachusetts Governor as an independent in 2014 and is now a democrat. He formed the “United Independent Party” as its own party, but it lost official party status in 2016 and now it has become a designation. They will discuss the division of parties and about Evan’s efforts to make the system better. Do you think having different parties leads to more division in society?

Originally broadcast July 4th, 2017.