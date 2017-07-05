NightSide – Be a Leader Not a Tweeter

July 5, 2017 1:22 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – North Korea has conveniently launched a long-range missile test on the eve of Independence Day, which prompted tweets from President Trump. Part of it reads, “Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?” and he includes his stance of Japan and South Korea in his stream of thought. Marisa believes that he shouldn’t undercut our allies and that it isn’t leader-like. Do you respect President Trump’s expressive take on this matter or find it out of line for presidential etiquette?

Originally broadcast July 4th, 2017.

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch