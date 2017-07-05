Ndamukong Suh Had The Gall To Say The Patriots Are ‘Beatable’

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Adding to an offseason filled with incessant yapping from intrepid players across the AFC, yet another has dared to dispute the Patriots’ chances of winning. The latest gutty individual to boldly go where many loudmouths have gone before is one of the NFL’s most hateable players: Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

Speaking in a new interview with ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Suh had the audacity to say that another team actually has a chance to spoil the Patriots’ undefeated season in 2017. Asked about the league supposedly having a “Patriots problem,” Suh said the following:

“No, I do not agree. … I think the Patriots are definitely beatable. It’s just a matter of playing a good game, almost a perfect game in a lot of ways because they’ve got great coaching and obviously great players and talent on their side of the ball. So you’ve got to be going on all cylinders. Without question, I have a ton of respect for them, but without question, they’re definitely beatable as everybody is in the league.”

Finally, Suh has made a reckless public comment to match his reckless behavior on the football field.

To claim that the Dolphins, who have to go all the way back to January of 2016 to find the last time they beat the Patriots, would have a chance at handing an L to the defending Super Bowl LI champions is to irresponsibly foist an unbearable level of pressure on your team. It’s especially unfair if Suh expects his less talented teammates to match his 1.5-sack performance in six career games against the Patriots.

It’s embarrassing enough that any AFC team believes it will stop the Patriots from a 12-0 record against the conference this coming season. Suh is only embarrassing himself further by blatantly exhibiting confidence, trust, and faith in his own team.

Suh makes one salient point, however. The Dolphins (and anyone else) likely need to be “perfect” to even have a chance at beating the Patriots. But he conveniently ignores the fact that Tom Brady and the Pats would also need to be im-perfect – and it’s well documented how low those odds are.

Matt Dolloff is a writer/producer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect that of CBS or 98.5 The Sports Hub. Have a news tip or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @mattdolloff and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.