Gunman Kills 3 In Separate Attacks In Maine

July 5, 2017 11:45 AM
MADISON, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a gunman killed three people at several locations before being fatally shot by deputies.

State police say the shootings happened Wednesday morning in the town of Madison.

State police spokesman Steve McCausland says the gunman was then fatally shot by Somerset County deputies.

In addition to the three dead, a fourth person was wounded.

No further details were available.

The attorney general’s office sent investigators to the scene to review the use of deadly force by sheriff’s deputies.

