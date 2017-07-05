Red Cross Faces ‘Critical’ Blood Shortage, Calls For Donations

DEDHAM (CBS) – The American Red Cross is making an appeal for blood and platelet donors as donations have fallen short of expectations in recent months.

The organization says it has about 61,000 fewer donations than needed – the equivalent of more than four days of blood donations.

The shortage is not without precedent – companies and communities are less likely to hold blood drives around the Fourth of July holiday. Additionally, summer vacations can disrupt plans for regular blood and platelet donors.

The Red Cross is also trying to recruit new blood donors who are less likely to give during the summer months when schools are out of session.

#BloodEmergency! Your blood/platelet donation is needed NOW to overcome a donation shortfall & meet patient needs: https://t.co/k7rEXyCI6K pic.twitter.com/i9DFJxe7cZ — MA Red Cross Blood (@RedCrossBloodMA) July 5, 2017

To donate, schedule an appointment using the Blood App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.