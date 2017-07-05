Caregiver Allegedly Stole Over $15,000 From Elderly Woman

WEYMOUTH (CBS) – Weymouth police arrested a woman who allegedly stole over $15,000 from an elderly woman on Tuesday.

Authorities said that 88-year-old Josephine Lally was slowly and systematically stolen from by her caregiver, Theresa Jenson, for about a year and a half.

“She used to tell me she loved me,” said Lally.

Jenson was hired by Lally to help with chores and errands, and ended up being good company for a few hours a day.

Officials now suspect Jensen was responsible for making 35 separate ATM withdrawals from Lally’s checking account without her permission.

“[Lally] is at home sleeping, and the lady walks out with the ATM card and goes and picks up a gallon of milk and $500,” said Gary Brav, Lally’s son-in-law.

Lally’s daughter, and overseer of her financial accounts, contacted the police after she noticed several peculiar withdrawals from her mother’s account. They were in $500 increments, beginning last February and continually increasing.

Police quickly identified Jensen with the aid of bank security footage.

“You can be suspicious and then say ‘oh well, you’re just an old lady, what do you know?'” explained Lally.

Lally said her stealing was fueled by her need for scratch tickets and Percocet.

When confronted by authorities, Jensen was arrested and also found in possession of three Percocet pills in an unmarked prescription bottle.

Police said it is likely that Jensen will be charged with 28 counts of larceny over $250 from an elderly person, Assault and Battery, and possession of a class “B” drug.

Lally isn’t one to hold a grudge, though.

“No, I forgive her,” she said. “And I hope that she’ll straighten out.”