What Killed 60,000 Bees In Rehoboth?

July 5, 2017 1:56 PM
Filed Under: honeybees

REHOBOTH, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts’ Department of Agricultural Resources is investigating a massive honeybee kill that has almost entirely wiped out a hive of 80,000 bees.

A representative from the department was in Rehoboth over the weekend to take samples to determine the cause of the bees’ deaths.

honeybee bee What Killed 60,000 Bees In Rehoboth?

(File photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Wayne Andrews, vice president of the Massachusetts Beekeepers Association, says as many as 60,500 bees have been killed.

Eric Pilotte, president of the Bristol County Beekeepers Association, says it seems similar to pesticide contamination cases he has seen. Andrews says it is probably the biggest bee kill he has seen in his career.

A Department of Agricultural Resources spokeswoman says they are actively investigating the case.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch