Plymouth Firefighters Tweak Inspection Process Year After Fireworks Barge Mishap

July 4, 2017 11:38 AM

PLYMOUTH (CBS) – Fire officials in Plymouth are tweaking their inspection procedure one year after a malfunction on board the town’s Fourth of July fireworks barges led to a large fire.

Last year on Independence Day, a fireworks shell exploded inside a mortar tube, causing the barge to catch fire. No one was injured during the accident.

Photos taken of the barge fire by responding firefighters. (Plymouth Police Department)

Plymouth Fire Chief Edward Bradley said the town is using Atlas, the company who put on the 2016 display, again this year.

“Their plan has always been good,” said Bradley. “Unfortunately there was a problem with one of the shells last year, but because of their plan there were no injuries. Even trained professionals using fireworks is a little like walking a tiger on a leash. You take all the precautions, but it’s explosives. There’s always that possibility.”

Firefighters will make a slight change in their inspection this year. It will include an officer from the fire marshal’s office in addition to code enforcement members.

