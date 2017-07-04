Report: Gordon Hayward To Sign With Boston Celtics

BOSTON (CBS) — Here come the fireworks.

Fee agent forward Gordon Hayward will reportedly sign with the Celtics, according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes.

Free-agent Gordon Hayward plans to sign with the Boston Celtics, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 4, 2017

Can confirm that Gordon Hayward intends to sign with the Boston Celtics. @ChrisBHaynes first. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 4, 2017

Hayward will be heading to the #Celtics on a four-year deal. https://t.co/Hf9Vv4d92U — Brian Robb (@CelticsHub) July 4, 2017

Gordon Hayward will reportedly be wearing Celtics green next season. (Via @ChrisBHaynes) pic.twitter.com/sU2iLgIDAF — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 4, 2017

Hayward cannot officially sign his deal with Boston until July 6.

Celtics star Isaiah Thomas reacted to the report using his famed eyeball emoji:

👀 — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) July 4, 2017

Shortly after the report was made, several NBA reporters noted that a Hayward decision had not yet been made.

The Utah Jazz are still waiting to be told of Gordon Hayward's intentions, league source tells ESPN. Hayward hasn't told them his plans yet. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2017

Gordon Hayward's agent, Mark Bartelstein, tells ESPN: "Gordon hasn't made a decision yet. We are still working through it." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2017

Okay. Strap in. Told by a source w/knowledge of the process that Gordon Hayward has NOT made a decision yet & is still in the process. FWIW. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 4, 2017

Another league source says Boston hasn't heard yet directly from Hayward. Again: doesn't mean he cant pick Cs later; he just hasn't yet. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 4, 2017

That’s a situation that could just be a matter of how quickly news spreads.

Celt source says no decision yet. Hard to believe so many trusted reporters wrong. Likely the process of informing teams was interrupted. — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) July 4, 2017

Maybe this will all make sense in a few minutes, but right now this is some seriously bizarre (stuff). — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) July 4, 2017

Hayward's agent Mark Bartelstein on whether final word is coming today: "That was the goal, but now we've got to kind of regroup here a bit" — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 4, 2017

The 6-foot-8 forward averaged a career-high 21.9 points per game for Utah last season, earning his first All-Star nod. A 44 percent shooter for his career, Hayward hit a career-high 47 percent of his from the floor last season while draining 40 percent of his attempts from downtown.

In 15 career playoff games, Hayward has averaged 19.1 points on 44 percent shooting and 5.2 rebounds per game. He averaged 24.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 11 postseason games last season, as Utah beat the L.A. Clippers in the first round before getting swept by the Warriors in the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Celtics are hoping Hayward adds many more postseason games to his resume while in Boston.

Hayward should fit right into Boston’s system, having played under head coach Brad Stevens at Butler before being drafted ninth overall by Utah in 2010. The two made it to a NCAA National Championship Game in 2010, falling to the Duke Blue Devils when Hayward’s last-second, half-court shot didn’t fall.

Hayward met with the Heat, Celtics and Jazz over the holiday weekend before making his decision.

Danny Ainge’s next move is not yet known, after the Pacers hastily traded Paul George to the Thunder last week, thus disrupting the reported master plan of the Celtics to acquire both Hayward and George this offseason.