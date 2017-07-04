WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Fire Rages Through Pembroke Home

July 4, 2017 11:41 AM
Filed Under: Fire, Mike LaCrosse, Pembroke

PEMBROKE (CBS) — Crews from the Hanson and Pembroke Fire Departments battled a fire that destroyed a home in Pembroke Tuesday morning.

Pembroke Fire Chief Mike Hill told WBZ-TV’s Mike LaCrosse that everyone got out safely. It was believed that two people lived inside the home.

But Chief Hill said an issue with the water supply hampered their efforts.

“We had a minor issue with a burst hose so our water supply got shut off for a little bit, which allowed the fire to advance quicker than we would like,” he said.

The home is a total loss, and will be knocked down.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

