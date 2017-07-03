HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Traffic  |  Fireworks | July 4 Guide | Weather

Tom Brady Breaks Silence On Gisele’s Concussion Comments

July 3, 2017 8:27 AM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady finally gave an opportunity for an interviewer to ask him about his wife Gisele Bündchen’s controversial recent comments regarding his apparent secret history of concussions. While he still hasn’t spoken directly about head injuries, the five-time Super Bowl champion has broken his silence.

In a new interview with ESPN’s “E:60”, Brady was asked for a response to Bündchen’s comments in a recent CBS interview in which she said that he a concussion in 2016 and inferred that he has suffered multiple concussions over the course of his 17-year career. Brady has never been listed on the Patriots injury report with a head injury.

“She’s there every day,” said Brady, via Pro Football Talk. “I mean, we go to bed, you know, in the same bed every night. So I think she’s, you know, she knows when I’m sore. She knows when I’m tired. She knows, you know, when I get hit. I mean, we drive home together. But she also knows how well, you know, I take care of myself. She’s a very concerned wife and very loving.”

Since he did not refute Bündchen’s comments, Brady’s response will be taken by many as a tacit admission that he has suffered head injuries and failed to report them to the Patriots. The idea that Brady or any other football player would hide concussions from teams is another complicated issue among many concerning chronic head trauma in professional football.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch