Security Tight, Preparations Continue, For Monday’s Independence Day Show Rehearsal

BOSTON (CBS) — Security is a top priority as the city prepares for the 4th of July concert rehearsal Monday and Tuesday’s big event.

Boston Pops and city officials are estimating that about 100,000 people will turn out Monday evening to see the rehearsal for the 4th of July show.

Crews are out in force Monday, from the barge at the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge, to the Hatch Shell on the Esplanade, getting ready for the Independence Day event.

Security is playing a significant role in those preparations, with police boats even being deployed on the Charles River. Law enforcement officials are confident their plans for the 4th are solid. State Police Colonel Richard McKuen says law enforcement will be ready.

“We will deploy a multi-layered, multi-agency security plan to maximize the public’s safety,” a State Police officer said.

The State Police are also asking people coming to the events to report anything that looks “suspicious.” They’re also urging prospective show-goers to find out what is and is not allowed on the Esplanade.

Coming to tonight or tomorrow's #Esplanade event? Please read https://t.co/2WpgcV9MGk for security information. pic.twitter.com/6UH4FcJZQ1 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2017

Boston’s place in American history and this special event to celebrate the 4th makes this show a high priority from a security standpoint.

But it’s also a show that draws a lot of interest from the public. One hundred thousand people are expected for the rehearsal, but hundreds are out trying to get a peek at the preparations.

“The set up, it’s legendary,” onlooker Roufun Kwon said.

Vivian, a long-time Boston resident, said she never wants to miss a performance.

“I’ve sat here through the hottest days, misting, you know, the mists, all of that, I’ve done it. You can’t be from Boston and not do it,” she said.

Some even stopped by Sunday for a sneak peak at the show.

“I just want to catch some of the festivities,” another spectator said.

Keith Lockhart is leading the Boston Pops in Monday’s rehearsal and Tuesday evening’s show features some of the country’s most famous voices. Pop singer Andy Grammer, folk singer Melissa Etheridge, Hamilton cast member Leslie Odom, Jr., and Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes-Mitchell are in the line-up.

The event is expected to draw a half a million people by the time it’s over Tuesday night.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports