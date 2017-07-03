Cyclist In Critical Condition After Sandwich Hit-And-Run

SANDWICH (CBS) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a cyclist in critical condition.
Sandwich Police found the victim unconscious Sunday around 7:30 p.m. on the side of Route 6A.
They said the driver left the scene after hitting him.
The cyclist, a 25-year-old Natick man, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital by MedFlight and is in critical condition.
Officers tracked down the car involved in the crash to a home in Marston Mills.
Police said Monday that charges were pending, and the crash is still under investigation.