Cyclist In Critical Condition After Sandwich Hit-And-Run

July 3, 2017 12:20 PM
SANDWICH (CBS) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a cyclist in critical condition.

Sandwich Police found the victim unconscious Sunday around 7:30 p.m. on the side of Route 6A.

They said the driver left the scene after hitting him.

A cyclist was hit Sunday evening on Route 6A in Sandwich.
(Sandwich Fire Department)

The cyclist, a 25-year-old Natick man, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital by MedFlight and is in critical condition.

Officers tracked down the car involved in the crash to a home in Marston Mills.

Police said Monday that charges were pending, and the crash is still under investigation.

