WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News This Morning

Four Shot Overnight In Roxbury

July 3, 2017 5:58 AM
Filed Under: Boston Police, Roxbury, Shooting

BOSTON (CBS) — Four people were wounded in shootings at two different locations in Roxbury overnight.

Three were rushed to an area hospital from the first scene. Part of Zeigler Street was blocked off as police combed the area.

EMS told WBZ-TV that at least one of the victims could be in critical condition.

zeigler Four Shot Overnight In Roxbury

The scene on Zeigler Street, where three people were shot. (WBZ-TV)

About a mile away, another shooting victim was found on Annunciation Road, not far from Boston Police headquarters.

Police are trying to determine whether or not the two scenes are connected.

No arrests have yet been made.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch