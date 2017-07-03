Four Shot Overnight In Roxbury

BOSTON (CBS) — Four people were wounded in shootings at two different locations in Roxbury overnight.
Three were rushed to an area hospital from the first scene. Part of Zeigler Street was blocked off as police combed the area.
EMS told WBZ-TV that at least one of the victims could be in critical condition.
About a mile away, another shooting victim was found on Annunciation Road, not far from Boston Police headquarters.
Police are trying to determine whether or not the two scenes are connected.
No arrests have yet been made.