Patriots’ Slater Interested In Joining Ministry After Retirement

By Brent Schwartz, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — It appears that 31-year-old Matthew Slater is already thinking about life after football.

After speaking in front of Pine Street Inn graduates, Slater told ESPN’s Mike Reiss that he is planning on becoming a minister once he finally hangs up his cleats.

“I’ve always had a passion for the ministry,” Slater told Reiss. “[Those who have] covered me for a while now know how important my faith is to me. That’s something I’ve always wanted to pursue. I have a passion for working with people, especially with children. That’s something I still plan on pursuing, whether it’s here, back in California, or wherever we end up as a family.”

Slater has spent nine seasons with the Patriots after being drafted in the fifth round (153rd overall) in the 2008 NFL Draft. Developing into arguably the best special teams player of his generation, Slater is a six-time Pro Bowler, four-time First-team All-Pro, and – of course – a two-time Super Bowl champion.

Slater is a devout Christian, as faith has always been a major part of his life. Slater received The Bart Starr Award last season, an honor given to players who show outstanding leadership and character. Upon receiving the news of his win, Slater thought he was going to Bible study that morning.