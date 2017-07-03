Maria Menounos Reveals Brain Tumor Diagnosis

MEDFORD (CBS) – TV personality and Medford native Maria Menounos has revealed she was diagnosed with a brain tumor this year.

Menounos tells People she began having headaches and trouble reading the teleprompter back in February. Doctors found a golf-ball-size benign tumor in her brain that was removed during a seven-hour surgery last month.

This all comes as Menounos’ mother battles stage 4 brain cancer.

“I didn’t cry. I actually laughed,” Menounos told People. “It’s so surreal and crazy and unbelievable that my mom has a brain tumor—and now I have one too?”

The 39-year-old is leaving her job at E! News, where she has been an anchor for three years, to focus on her health.

“I just want to be still for a bit and see what I’m supposed to be in this world,” she said. “I also want to help women realize that they have to put themselves first.”

Menounos is a former Miss Massachusetts winner and Emerson College graduate.