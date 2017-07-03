Four Confirmed Tornadoes Damage Houses Across Western Maine

SEBAGO LAKE, Maine (CBS) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a total of four tornadoes touched down in Maine over the weekend.
An EF-0 tornado touched down over Sebago Lake.
Three EF-1 tornadoes, with wind speeds between 90-100 mph, touched down in Denmark, Moose Pond, and Bridgton.
The severe weather came through Saturday evening, causing widespread damage.
Trees came down on houses and roads, but there were no reports of major injuries.
The NWS issued seven tornado warnings in Western Maine Saturday–the most ever issued in the state for a single day or even a whole year.