HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Traffic  |  Fireworks | July 4 Guide | Weather

Four Confirmed Tornadoes Damage Houses Across Western Maine

July 3, 2017 6:45 AM
Filed Under: Maine, Maine tornadoes, National Weather Service, Sebago Lake, Tornadoes

SEBAGO LAKE, Maine (CBS) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a total of four tornadoes touched down in Maine over the weekend.

maine1 Four Confirmed Tornadoes Damage Houses Across Western Maine

A tornado over Sebago Lake in Maine. (Photo courtesy Jackson Witherill)

An EF-0 tornado touched down over Sebago Lake.

Three EF-1 tornadoes, with wind speeds between 90-100 mph, touched down in Denmark, Moose Pond, and Bridgton.

The severe weather came through Saturday evening, causing widespread damage.

Trees came down on houses and roads, but there were no reports of major injuries.

maine2 Four Confirmed Tornadoes Damage Houses Across Western Maine

Damage from one of four confirmed tornadoes in Maine over the weekend.
(WBZ-TV)

The NWS issued seven tornado warnings in Western Maine Saturday–the most ever issued in the state for a single day or even a whole year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch