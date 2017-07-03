Scituate Resident On 4th Beach Parties: ‘Enough Is Enough’

SCITUATE (CBS) — Partiers planning anything for Humarock Beach Monday have only a few hours left because the beach is going to be closed at 4:30.

The town issued the order for Monday’s 4:30 p.m. closure last week, noting that the town wants to cut down on excessive partying and underage drinking during the 4th of July holiday.

Police Chief Michael Stewart said the order was necessary because most of the beachgoers at Humarock are between 14 to 24-years-old. He said about a dozen people are hospitalized every year because of underage drinking.

The beach is accessible by two bridges and the town says that to get across the bridge, you have to be on business or live at the beach.

Mary Ellen says that even though she has good memories of 4th of July parties from when she was a kid, social media have made it necessary for the town to take action.

“I think that definitely it was getting to a point that something needed to be done. Personally I hate to see that it had to be so extreme,” Mary Ellen said.

She says closing the beach early will likely only result in the parties being moved to another beach.

One beach house owner believes that the issue is another example of a few people ruining the fun for everyone else.

“It’s been a long tradition down here to enjoy the 3rd. I understand why they’re doing it, but closing the beach is a little extreme,” the homeowner said. He also said the people will find another location for their partying.

However, lifelong Scituate resident Lisa says that for the past few years, the “parties” have been more like drunken brawls. She says the town is making the right move.

“Enough is enough. At first everyone was confused about what was going on, but once they explained it, it makes perfect sense,” she said. “I am one of the residents here who is happy it’s happening.”

The town says the beach will reopen at sunrise on the 4th.

