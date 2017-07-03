Gordon Hayward’s Decision Does Not Appear Close

BOSTON (CBS) — Don’t hold your breath for any Fourth of July fireworks from the Celtics or Gordon Hayward.

While the free-agent forward could still choose the C’s over a return to the Utah Jazz or a move to the Miami Heat, new reports indicate that Hayward plans to take his time with his decision and his final choice is not imminent.

The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach tweeted on Monday that Hayward “isn’t locked into any timeline” on his decision and will “regroup” with his camp after meeting with the Jazz in San Diego on Monday.

Later on Monday afternoon, Nathaniel Friedman tweeted that Hayward is now leaning toward signing with the Heat after the Celtics failed to land neither Paul George nor Jimmy Butler. According to Friedman, Hayward feels the “ceiling is higher” in Miami. The Heat had previously been reported as the favorite to sign the coveted free agent.

The Celtics did come out with a “positive” feeling after meeting with Hayward on Sunday. No matter where Hayward ends up signing, it appears that the free agent is not looking to make any rash decisions. It could be longer than you think before you find out whether or not Hayward will don Celtics green.