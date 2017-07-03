HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Traffic  |  Fireworks | July 4 Guide | Weather

Taxi Crashes Into Crowd In East Boston; 10 Injured

July 3, 2017 2:11 PM
Filed Under: East Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – A taxi crashed into pedestrians at Logan Airport cab stand on Monday afternoon, injuring 10 people.

east boston taxi crash Taxi Crashes Into Crowd In East Boston; 10 Injured

The taxi crash in East Boston (WBZ)

Massachusetts State Police tweeted at about 2 p.m. that a vehicle struck pedestrians on Porter Street.

Sources tell WBZ-TV chief investigative reporter Cheryl Fiandaca that a 57-year-old Cambridge taxi driver lost control of his taxi and drove up onto a break area where many cab drivers were standing on break.

The driver is cooperating with investigators, sources said. At this point, police do not believe the crash was intentional.

Other taxi drivers at the scene described the cab shooting forward at a high rate of speed.

Police are not releasing the driver’s identity at this time.

The injuries range from serious to minor, police said. It appears all those injured were cab drivers, according to police.

taxi crash stretcher Taxi Crashes Into Crowd In East Boston; 10 Injured

A man injured in Monday’s taxi crash is transported on a stretcher (WBZ)

The cab pool is closed while the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

