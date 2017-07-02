Steamship Authority Ferry Involved In Crash At Woods Hole

HYANNIS (CBS) — The Steamship Authority’s ferry M/V Martha Vineyard was involved in a small crash on Saturday.

No one was seriously injured after the ferry was hit by a passenger gangway while backing out of from Woods Hole to head to Oak Bluffs, the company’s spokesperson said.

Three people did report minor injuries that were treated on board. Several windows on the mezzanine levels were also broken.

The trip to Vineyard Haven went on as planned. Sunday morning’s 6 a.m. trip from Martha’s Vineyard was canceled so the ferry’s windows could be boarded up.

It has since returned to service and its normal schedule.

Steamship Authority expects the window glass to be replaced later this week, said the spokesperson.

On June 16, a Steamship Authority ferry struck a jetty off the Hyannis Harbor, injuring 15 people.

An investigation revealed that the ferry’s caption and pilot mistook a metal pole and two sailboats for navigational buoys. They were both put on administrative leave.

Steamship Authority advises their passengers to check the schedule for any changes or updates before they leave for their trip.