Saugus Dirt Bike-SUV Crash Victim Identified

SAUGUS (CBS) — The name of the man killed in a crash between a dirt bike and an SUV has been released.
Saugus Police have identified Benjamin Fagundo as the victim of a Saturday’s fatal crash.
Fagundo, 25, from Swampscott, was driving a dirt bike when he collided with a Nissan Pathfinder at the intersection of Jefferson and Newcombe Avenues around 8:30 p.m, officials said.
There were three people in the Pathfinder: the driver, and two young children. The driver was unhurt and the two children were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.