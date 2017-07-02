HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Traffic  |  Fireworks | July 4 Guide | Weather

Saugus Dirt Bike-SUV Crash Victim Identified

July 2, 2017 7:52 PM
Filed Under: Dirt Bike Crash, Fatal Crash, Saugus

SAUGUS (CBS) — The name of the man killed in a crash between a dirt bike and an SUV has been released.

Saugus Police have identified Benjamin Fagundo as the victim of a Saturday’s fatal crash.

Fagundo, 25, from Swampscott, was driving a dirt bike when he collided with a Nissan Pathfinder at the intersection of Jefferson and Newcombe Avenues around 8:30 p.m, officials said.

There were three people in the Pathfinder: the driver, and two young children. The driver was unhurt and the two children were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

