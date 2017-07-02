HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Traffic  |  Fireworks | July 4 Guide | Weather

1 Hurt, 50-Plus Relocated After Nashua Nursing Home Fire

July 2, 2017 8:41 AM
Filed Under: Fire, Nashua, New Hampshire, nursing home fire

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — One resident was taken the hospital and more than 50 others have been temporarily relocated after a fire at a Nashua nursing home.

Deputy Fire Chief George Walker says fire broke out in a patient’s room at the Courville Nursing Home just before 2 a.m. Sunday. Smoke alarms automatically notified the fire department, and sprinklers in the room contained the fire until firefighters arrived.

Authorities say all residents in the area were quickly removed and taken to a safe location. One person was taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation. Due to smoke and water damage to several wings of the building, more than 50 people were relocated to the Greenbrier nursing home until repairs and cleanup are complete.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

