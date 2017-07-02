Boston Police Arrest Man They Say Shot At Them

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say a man was arrested after he opened fire on officers who were pursuing another man driving a scooter without a helmet in Boston.
Police say the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood. As officers pursued the man riding the scooter, police say 30-year-old Kristopher Jordan began shooting at them while standing on a sidewalk.
Police say officers chased Jordan over a fence and arrested him.
Jordan is charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm and other offenses. It couldn’t be determined Sunday if he has an attorney.
No injuries were reported.
