Boston Police Arrest Man They Say Shot At Them

July 2, 2017 12:56 PM
Filed Under: Boston Police, Mattapan, Shooting

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say a man was arrested after he opened fire on officers who were pursuing another man driving a scooter without a helmet in Boston.

Police say the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood. As officers pursued the man riding the scooter, police say 30-year-old Kristopher Jordan began shooting at them while standing on a sidewalk.

Police say officers chased Jordan over a fence and arrested him.

Jordan is charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm and other offenses. It couldn’t be determined Sunday if he has an attorney.

No injuries were reported.

