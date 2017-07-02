Keller @ Large: Panel Talks Trump Tweets, Seth Moulton

BOSTON (CBS) — Political analysts Joanna Weiss and Charley Manning sat down with Jon Keller this week to discuss the political scene in Washington–as well as here at home in Massachusetts.

First, the guests discussed President Donald Trump’s social media habits. One of Trump’s tweets led directly to the appointment of a special counsel to investigate his campaign–and most recently, he used Twitter to attack two cable TV news hosts.

My use of social media is not Presidential – it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Manning said his advice to Trump and all politicians is, “Don’t let them see you sweat.”

“Don’t let them think, especially the media, that they’re getting under your skin in any way,” he said. “That show with those two hosts has said terrible things about Trump and his family, but he should never fall to them and let them get under his skin.”

But he doesn’t think Trump should stop tweeting.

Weiss said the “nasty, misogynistic” tweets shouldn’t surprise people, because they’re no different from the things he’s said for the last two years.

“It’s certainly his way of speaking to the public, but it also diminishes the office, and I think everybody feels that,” Weiss said. “And down the line, that’s going to hurt democracy.”

The panel then turned their attention to local matters, and Rep. Seth Moulton’s criticism of the Democratic Party after Jon Ossoff lost the recent Georgia special election.

#Ossof Race better be a wake up call for Democrats – business as usual isn't working. Time to stop rehashing 2016 and talk about the future. — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) June 21, 2017

“He is not afraid to go on TV, to go and speak to the press, to call out Donald Trump, to call out Nancy Pelosi,” said Weiss. “He’s not afraid to sort of have that public profile for himself at a time when a lot of politicians are very cautious.”

Manning said it doesn’t hurt him it all to stand up to the powers that be, but reminded the panel that he votes with Pelosi 94 percent of the time.

“When you look at his voting record, it’s very different from what he’s saying out there,” he said.

The round-table discussion also focused on Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s approval rating and his job so far.

You can listen to Keller At Large on WBZ News Radio every weekday at 7:55 a.m. You can also watch Jon on WBZ-TV News.