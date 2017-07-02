HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Traffic  |  Fireworks | July 4 Guide | Weather

Jay Talking: Tall Ships Encore – Alexander von Humboldt II

July 2, 2017 11:19 PM By Bradley Jay
Filed Under: Alexander von Humboldt II, Boston Pilots, Bradley Jay, Jay Talking, Tall Ships

Seeing the tall ships in the harbor gives one a whiff of what it might be like to travel with the ships, but it is difficult to access the real sensations of sailing a grand vessel unless you are on it, or at least with it, as it cuts through the water. This series of brief Jay Talking videos is intended to bridge sensory that gap. As one moves through the ocean with a tall ship it is easy to imagine ports they will visit and to picture yourself with them as part of the team. Enjoy the video.

Original video and photo by Bradley Jay. Thanks to Boston Pilots for providing access to the ships.

