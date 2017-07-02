Solar Panels Installed Atop Brockton Landfill

BROCKTON (CBS) — It was once known as “Mount Trashmore,” but the capped landfill has now become a green energy goldmine.
The landfill received that dubious title because of the overpowering stench it created.
But this week, a new solar power system opened on top of the old Thatcher Street landfill.
Brockton city officials claim the solar energy produced at the site should offset the carbon emissions of more than 12,000 cars annually.
They expect it to also generate more than $300,000 each year in revenue for the city.