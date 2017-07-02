HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Traffic  |  Fireworks | July 4 Guide | Weather

Solar Panels Installed Atop Brockton Landfill

July 2, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: Brockton, Green Energy, Landfill, Mount Trashmore, Solar Power, Thatcher Street Landfill

BROCKTON (CBS) — It was once known as “Mount Trashmore,” but the capped landfill has now become a green energy goldmine.

The landfill received that dubious title because of the overpowering stench it created.

But this week, a new solar power system opened on top of the old Thatcher Street landfill.

trashmore Solar Panels Installed Atop Brockton Landfill

Solar panels atop the capped landfill once known as “Mount Trashmore.” (WBZ-TV)

Brockton city officials claim the solar energy produced at the site should offset the carbon emissions of more than 12,000 cars annually.

They expect it to also generate more than $300,000 each year in revenue for the city.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch