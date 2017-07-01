Workers Are Loading Up For Boston Pops 4th Of July Fireworks Show

BOSTON (CBS) — Final preparations are underway for the Boston Pops 4th of July show in Boston.

That includes the fireworks display.

Work crews from Fireworks By Grucci are working feverishly to put everything in place. Chief technician Ian MacKenzie says he’s nervous, but ready to take center stage from the barge, even if it’s on a barge half a mile out on the Charles River.

“It’s a big show and this is the perfect place for it. Because 360 degrees. We got Cambridge. We got Boston. We got TV. Everyone is watching,” MacKenzie said.

He says the 20 minute show is the highlight of the event and includes more than 10,000 firework shells.

This year, spectators can expect to be “dazzled and unified.”

“There’s a lot of division in the country and so far, it’s a celebration of this country. What we hope to do is, by the music and by the selection of fireworks, get everyone to cheer and be happy,” he says.

A total of three barges will be used and the Massachusetts Avenue Bridge will be closed at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday before the show.

“The biggest amorphous challenge is always the weather. You can’t control it, but you can prepare for it,” MacKenzie said.

On the Esplanade, sound checks and stage preparations are in full swing. Executive Producer Rich MacDonald says spectators should come early, hydrate well, and work with security.

“Use common sense. Don’t bring glass bottles. Don’t bring umbrellas,” MacDonald said.

He said that anyone with any questions should check the Boston Pops 4th of July web site.