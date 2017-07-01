Man Killed In Saugus Dirt Bike-SUV Crash

SAUGUS (CBS) — A man was killed in Saugus when his dirt bike collided with an SUV.

State Police and Saugus Police were on the scene and they say the crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson and Newcombe Avenues at about 8:30 Saturday evening.

The 25-year-old man from Swampscott collided with a Nissan Pathfinder. The man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witness Dominc Calder says his wife and one other person tried to help the dirt bike rider.

“He was unresponsive. He had no pulse. My wife and the woman across the street, they’re both RNs and they were doing chest compressions on him until the ambulance came,” Calder said.

There were three people in the SUV, the driver and two young children. The driver was unhurt and the two children were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The name of the victim is not being released.

Police say the bike was not registered and the man did not have a license to operate a motorcycle.

The crash is still under investigation.