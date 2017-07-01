HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Traffic  |  Fireworks | July 4 Guide | Weather

Red Sox Manager John Farrell Will Miss Game To Attend Son’s MLB Debut

July 1, 2017 9:09 AM
Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, John Farrell, MLB

BOSTON (CBS) – John Farrell will be watching a baseball game on Saturday. It just won’t be his own team’s.

The Red Sox manager, with permission from GM Dave Dombrowski, will miss Boston’s game against the Blue Jays in order to fly to Kansas City where his son Luke will make his major league debut.

lukefarrell Red Sox Manager John Farrell Will Miss Game To Attend Sons MLB Debut

Luke Farrell of the Kansas City Royals. (Photo by Rob Tringali/Getty Images)

Luke Farrell, a right-handed pitcher drafted in 2013, will pitch the first game of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins.

“I don’t know that I’ll be sitting,” Farrell said after Friday’s game. “I’ll be pacing the ballpark for sure.”

Bench coach Gary Disarcina will manage the team in Farrell’s absence.

