Red Sox Manager John Farrell Will Miss Game To Attend Son’s MLB Debut

BOSTON (CBS) – John Farrell will be watching a baseball game on Saturday. It just won’t be his own team’s.
The Red Sox manager, with permission from GM Dave Dombrowski, will miss Boston’s game against the Blue Jays in order to fly to Kansas City where his son Luke will make his major league debut.
Luke Farrell, a right-handed pitcher drafted in 2013, will pitch the first game of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins.
“I don’t know that I’ll be sitting,” Farrell said after Friday’s game. “I’ll be pacing the ballpark for sure.”
Bench coach Gary Disarcina will manage the team in Farrell’s absence.