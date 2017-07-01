Declaration On Display At Commonwealth Museum

BOSTON (CBS) — An original copy of the Declaration of Independence will be on display in Boston for the Fourth of July.
Secretary of the Commonwealth William Francis Galvin says one of 14 original copies will be at the Commonwealth Museum from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Independence Day.
The copy was printed at Mary Catherine Goddard’s print shop in Baltimore and it has the famous signature of Bostonian John Hancock at the top.
Galvin says that Hancock even enclosed a cover letter with the copy sent to Massachusetts, saying that the Declaration “Should be kept in the archives of your state.”
The Commonwealth Museum is located at the Massachusetts Archives next to the JFK Library in Dorchester. Admission and parking are free.