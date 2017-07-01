David Price, Dennis Eckersley Involved In Confrontation On Team Plane

BOSTON (CBS) – David Price’s tumultuous relationship with the media continued following his start Thursday night.
The high-priced Red Sox pitcher got into a confrontation with NESN broadcaster and Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley on the team plane on the flight to Toronto.
Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe first reported the news Friday night, saying that it is not known what led to the incident.
Manager John Farrell confirmed that the confrontation took place and added that it is “being handled internally.”
Price did not comment on the incident other than saying it is over with and that “some people just don’t understand how hard this game is,” the Globe reported.
Earlier this season, Price confronted reporters in the locker room with an expletive-laced tirade.
Eckersley declined comment to the Globe about the latest confrontation.
