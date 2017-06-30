Vandals Break 25 Windows At Saugus High School

SAUGUS (CBS) – Vandals broke 25 windows around Saugus High School.

“This is the window that they broke,” said Bryan Nadeau, Executive Director of Saugus TV which is located at the back of the school.

“What caused these people to actually go and do this?” asked John Prudent of Saugus TV. When Prudent arrived at work he immediately recorded video of the damage.

He was surprised at the destruction. “Around the school, yeah some windows were completely smashed in. One person told me a cinder block was in one of the rooms, I believe it was the teachers’ lounge,” said Prudent

The school custodian reported the damage Friday morning. The Saugus building department spent the day fixing the windows. “Especially on a Friday before a long weekend, I am sure almost everybody who was here wanted to go home early,” said Nadeau.

A surveillance camera recorded video of the vandals breaking the window at Saugus TV. The timestamp reads 2:31 A.M. In it you can see two people, but can’t make out their features.

The pair used a piece of asphalt from the parking lot to hit the window. “It looks like on the 6th time that they probably nicked themselves pulling their hand back off and then they just kind of they ran off,” said Prudent.

The town recently approved a new high school, but building hasn’t started. “We still got to be here. It’s not like it’s going to move overnight,” said Nadeau.

School is out and the vandalism did not affect classes. “I am happy they didn’t actually make it in and nobody innocent was hurt,” said Prudent.