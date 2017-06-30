Facebook User Hopes To Return Wedding Ring Found At U2 Show

BOSTON (CBS) – A U2 concert-goer who apparently lost their wedding ring at Gillette Stadium still hasn’t found what they’re looking for. But a Facebook user is hoping to change that with a now-viral post.

Noelle Rudloff shared a photo of a diamond wedding and engagement ring set that her husband found in the parking lot before a U2 show on June 25.

“We were in the premium lot, or the limo lot, and we were walking, and my husband spotted something on the ground. And he said, ‘I think this is something that someone lost.’ This is something that’s obviously really valuable to someone,” Rudloff told WBZ NewsRadio 1030.

Police and stadium security told Rudloff that no one reported it missing, so she turned to social media.

“I am hoping through the power of FB, the ring can be reunited with its owner,” Rudloff wrote in a Facebook post that’s now been shared more than 100,000 times.

The ring is engraved with a unique message, so Rudloff hopes that will help the rightful owner reclaim it.

“It’s a beautiful ring,” Rudloff said. “I don’t know how it fell off. I don’t know what happened. Maybe it was in a pocket. I don’t know. I wanted to start getting the word out because someone I figured would be frantic.”

Anyone who recognizes the ring is asked to call Foxboro Police.