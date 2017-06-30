The Hurley Edition: Finding Your Summer Beer With Craft Beer Cellar’s Mark Goodman

BOSTON (CBS) — Through five episodes, The Hurley Edition Podcast has explored a number of different topics. But now, it’s time to cover the most important one: beer.

With summer cookout season in full swing, and with the calendar set to make its best flip of the year from June to July, it’s time to explore some new options when it comes to choosing that six pack for the cooler.

Fortunately, Mark Goodman from Craft Beer Cellar was nice enough to answer all of the dumb questions that we’re all too embarrassed to ask in a store. He joined Michael Hurley in studio with eight options for anyone looking to broaden their horizons this summer.

It starts with the House Lager from Jack’s Abby, which Goodman called a “gateway beer.” It’s a solid choice for anyone who’s a regular Miller/Bud/Coors drinker who might want something a little different without getting too crazy. It’s also a good choice for anyone who’s used to a high ABV and wants something that might work a little better on a long day out in the sun.

Goodman picked out some lesser-known offerings from the likes of Dogfish Head, Mayflower, Allagash and Slumbrew, among others, with Hurley finding his choice in a “G&T Gose” from Anderson Valley. The selection ends with a beer style you’ve almost certainly never heard of.

So whether you’re a novice or an expert when it comes to craft beer, you’ll learn something from this appropriately timed beer conversation.

Thanks to Mark Goodman — on Twitter @markgoodman10 — from Craft Beer Cellar for the knowledge!

