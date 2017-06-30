WEATHER ALERT: Severe Storms Possible Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
Underage Drinking Prevention Reason For Early Humarock Closure Monday

June 30, 2017 5:25 PM
SCITUATE (CBS) — Anyone pondering a party on Humarock Beach on the 3rd will have to think twice. The Town of Scituate will close Humarock Beach a little early on Monday.

Police say the town will close the beach at 4:30 p.m. to cut down on underage drinking and excessive partying during the 4th of July holiday.

Humarock Beach. (Photo credit: WBZ-TV/SkyEye)

Police Chief Michael Stewart says most of the beachgoers at Humarock are between 14 to 24-years-old, adding that about a dozen people are put in the hospital every year because of underage drinking.

The town says the beach will reopen at sunrise on the 4th.

