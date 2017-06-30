WEATHER ALERT: Strong Storms Likely Friday Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
Cops Comb For Bald Man Who Stole Rogaine

June 30, 2017 8:09 AM
Filed Under: rogaine

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Police in suburban Detroit can skip barbershops as they search for a man who stole a hair growth product.

This guy is bald.

Dearborn police have security video of a bald man who is suspected of stealing Rogaine from a Walgreens store on June 22. Investigators say the man put seven boxes in a bag and dashed. He was wearing a shirt that said, “Air Force Dad.”

Police Chief Ron Haddad says it’s “not the most hair-raising crime,” but he wants the public’s help. Police say the bald man could strike again because it takes many months of consistent use to grow hair.

mens rogaine Cops Comb For Bald Man Who Stole Rogaine

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MAXIM)

