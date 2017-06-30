Disney Removing Wife Auction Scene From ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Ride

WEATHER ALERT: Strong Storms Likely Friday Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
June 30, 2017 12:26 PM
ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBS/AP) — Yo ho, yo ho, no pirate’s wife for me.

Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” ride is losing a scene where a bound and tearful woman is on the auction block for pirates to buy as a wife.

A banner that now says “Auction, take a wench for a bride” will be changed to “Auction, Surrender yer loot,” and the woman on the auction block will herself become a pirate.

Disneyland spokeswoman Suzi Brown tells the Orange County Register that changes will be made to rides in Disneyland, Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris in the coming year.

The change is the most recent of several updates to the ride to match modern sensibilities, including one where a scene was altered to have pirates chasing a woman’s food instead of the woman herself.

