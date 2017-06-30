WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Report: Pacers Trade Paul George To Thunder

June 30, 2017 11:41 PM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers, NBA, Paul George, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics and Pacers couldn’t agree on a trade for Paul George, and now the guard is off to Oklahoma City.

The Pacers have agreed to send George to the Thunder, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports. In return, Indiana receives guard Victor Oladipo and power forward Domantas Sabonis.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman, Celtics GM Danny Ainge a week ago on draft night offered the Pacers three first round picks and two starters, with Jae Crowder being one of them and was turned down.

George is coming off a season in which he averaged a career-high 23.7 points per game off of 46 percent shooting from the floor and 39 percent from downtown. For his seven-year career, the 6-foot-9 George has averaged 18.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

A four-time All-Star with the Pacers, George has averaged 19 points and 7.3 rebounds in the playoffs. He put up 28 points per game in Indiana’s four-game sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first-round last season, averaging 43 minutes per contest.

