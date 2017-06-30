Peabody Ice Cream Shop Owner Gives Cancer Patients A Reason To Smile

DANVERS (CBS) — Thursday was a beautiful day at North Shore Cancer Center in Danvers.

“Would you like whipped cream?” asked Tom Gould, long-time owner of the legendary Treadwell’s Ice Cream in next door Peabody, while he put whipped cream and sprinkles on top of a hot fudge sundae.

“We’re making complimentary hot fudge sundaes to anybody who wants them at the cancer center,” he said.

When asked why, he said, “I just started 17, 16 years ago, as a gesture to make people feel good and haven’t stopped.”

Patients and staff are excited to stop by and get a hot fudge sundae.

Yvonne, who works in the operating room, came down to the lobby during a break to get a sundae.

WBZ NewsRadio’s Carl Stevens asked her, “What does this do emotionally for folks with free ice cream?”

“Oh well, it lifts everybody’s spirits, totally. He’s a good guy. He does this every month without fail,” she said.

Gould said he started the tradition after an emotional experience.

“We went to a cancer survivor rally and it got very emotional–testimonies from people that are struggling with cancer,” he said. “This was 17 years ago.”

“I asked the gentleman who runs the cancer center here, Dr. Joel Schwartz, what we could do to help and he said, ‘Why don’t you bring some ice cream,'” Gould added.

Gould agreed and he hasn’t stopped making his visits to the center for the past 17 years.

Cancer isn’t an easy pill to swallow, but ice cream is. Once a month, Tom is there in the lobby of the North Shore Cancer Center reminding everybody that sometimes, there is a reason to smile.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports