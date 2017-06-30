NightSide – Trump’s Tweets Under Fire Again

WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News This Morning
June 30, 2017 1:06 AM By Dan Rea
BOSTON (CBS) – President Trump has said all along that he did not plan on dialing back his Twitter activity once he was sworn in as President. He has taken some criticism over tweets in the past, but today the backlash reached a new level. After MSNBC morning show co-host Mika Brzezinski made some pointed remarks attacking the President this morning, Trump took to Twitter to respond. The President tweeted, “I heard poorly rated Morning Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!” Did the President go too far? Or is the liberal mainstream media just using one more bogus story to attack Trump yet again?

Originally broadcast June 29th, 2017.

