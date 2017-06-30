Ipswich Police Officer Hit By Dump Truck

IPSWICH (CBS) – An Ipswich police officer suffered serious leg injuries after being hit by a dump truck Friday morning.
Just before 9 a.m. the officer was hit while working at the site of a road paving project.
The dump truck was in reverse with a load of hot top when it hit the officer.
The officer was brought to an area hospital with injuries to his lower leg. But the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Ipswich Police said the dump truck driver is cooperating with the investigation.