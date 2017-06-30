WEATHER ALERT: Strong Storms Likely Friday Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
Ipswich Police Officer Hit By Dump Truck

June 30, 2017 11:34 AM
IPSWICH (CBS) – An Ipswich police officer suffered serious leg injuries after being hit by a dump truck Friday morning.

Just before 9 a.m. the officer was hit while working at the site of a road paving project.

A police officer working road detail was hit by a dump truck in Ipswich. (Image Credit: The Local News, Ipswich)

The dump truck was in reverse with a load of hot top when it hit the officer.

The officer was brought to an area hospital with injuries to his lower leg. But the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Ipswich Police said the dump truck driver is cooperating with the investigation.

