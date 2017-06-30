Burt’s Bees Baby Coveralls Recalled

BOSTON (CBS) — Burt’s Bees Baby has recalled their ‘butterfly garden’ pink infant coveralls.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the snap at the crotch of the coveralls can detach and become a choking hazard to babies.
The outfit went on sale at Babies ‘R’ Us, Buy Buy Baby, Amazon and other retailers in December.
About 8,500 coveralls were sold in the U.S. and about 44 in Canada with the manufacture date code of 08/2016.
For more information, visit cpsc.org.
Burt’s Bees Baby is offering a refund for those who call 877-907-7511 or go online to www.burtsbeesbaby.com and click on “Recall.”
