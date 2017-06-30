WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News
WEATHER ALERT: Strong Storms Likely Forecast | Blog | Radar | Weather App
HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Traffic | Fireworks | July 4 Guide | Weather

Burt’s Bees Baby Coveralls Recalled

June 30, 2017 3:09 PM
Filed Under: Burt's Bees Baby, Choking Hazards, Recalls

BOSTON (CBS) — Burt’s Bees Baby has recalled their ‘butterfly garden’ pink infant coveralls.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the snap at the crotch of the coveralls can detach and become a choking hazard to babies.

coverallrecall Burts Bees Baby Coveralls Recalled

Infant butterfly garden coverall in blossom pink (Photo Courtesy of CPSC)

The outfit went on sale at Babies ‘R’ Us, Buy Buy Baby, Amazon and other retailers in December.

About 8,500 coveralls were sold in the U.S. and about 44 in Canada with the manufacture date code of 08/2016.

For more information, visit cpsc.org.

Burt’s Bees Baby is offering a refund for those who call 877-907-7511 or go online to www.burtsbeesbaby.com and click on “Recall.”

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch