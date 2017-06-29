Walsh: Every Immigrant Needs To Feel Safe

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston’s Mayor Marty Walsh hosted an “Immigrant Summit” Thursday.

The forum at the Kennedy Institute in Dorchester was organized to help cities know how to respond to the immigrants because the issue is so controversial.

Walsh read the forum’s proclamation saying that the U.S. benefits from immigrants.

“It says we are a nation of immigrants. Immigrants enrich our culture, grow our economy, and strengthen our communities. It says we strive to be a welcoming community for all,” Walsh said.

Walsh is asking the leaders of other Massachusetts towns to help make immigrants feel welcome.

“We will work together to protect all of our residents, so every child to feels safe in their classroom, every family feels safe in their home, and every resident will be respected in their community,” Walsh said.

Walsh said that in Boston almost one fourth of the residents are immigrants and they need to feel welcome.

Walsh invited the mayors of Lawrence and Somerville to the event.

