Maine Republican Senator Responds To Trump Tweet: ‘This Has To Stop’

June 29, 2017 11:47 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Mika Brzezinski, Susan Collins

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) – A Republican senator from Maine appears to be taking issue with President Donald Trump’s latest inflammatory tweet.

trump mika collins 2 Maine Republican Senator Responds To Trump Tweet: This Has To Stop

Photos by Nicholas Hunt/Sean Gallup and Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Trump fired off two tweets Thursday morning directed at the hosts of the MSNBC program “Morning Joe.” In one of them, he said host Mika Brzezinski “was bleeding badly from a face-lift” at Mar-a-Lago around New Year’s Eve.

Later on Thursday Sen. Susan Collins, who is considered one of the swing votes for the Republican Senate health care bill, tweeted “This has to stop.”

“We don’t have to get along, but we must show respect and civility,” Collins wrote.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended Trump’s response on Fox News.

“This is a president who fights fire with fire and certainly will not be allowed to be bullied by the liberal media,” she said.

Brzezinski has since responded on Twitter with an insult of her own.

Comments

One Comment

  1. David Keith says:
    June 29, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    Brzezinski had better hope that Von Clownstick doesn’t have (video) tapes …

