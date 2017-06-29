WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Firefighters Continue Battling Hot Spots After Massive Dorchester Fire

June 29, 2017 9:14 AM
Filed Under: Dorchester Ave, Treadmark Building Fire

BOSTON (CBS) – Firefighters continue working at the scene of a massive fire at an under construction apartment building in Dorchester.

I-TEAM: Materials In Dorchester Fire Burn Faster

Flames broke out Wednesday at the Treadmark Building on Dorchester Ave. and firefighters worked through the night to knock down the fire and battle hot spots.

“It was a very difficult fire to fight,” said Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn.

firedot2 Firefighters Continue Battling Hot Spots After Massive Dorchester Fire

Boston Firefighters battle large blaze on Dorchester Ave. (WBZ-TV)

Dorchester Ave. remains closed Thursday morning from Peabody Square to Gallivan Blvd. with firefighters still on scene.

Firefighters were forced to fight the blaze from outside because it was too dangerous to go in the building.

dorchesterfire Firefighters Continue Battling Hot Spots After Massive Dorchester Fire

Daylight breaks over a Dorchester Ave. fire as crews continue battling hot spots. (WBZ-TV)

Officials say the building was fully up to code, though the style of construction caused flames to spread quickly.

“These buildings are relatively safe buildings. They are lightweight constructed buildings, which make it very difficult from a firefighting perspective,” said Finn during a Thursday press conference.

“It meets the code. It’s an accepted building practice. As long as it’s protected and you have fire protection systems and they’re functioning, these are safe buildings.”

There were sprinklers in the building, but they had not yet been turned on which helped the flames spread quickly. The fire alarm system was scheduled to be tested on Thursday.

Part of the investigation will be determining whether the sprinklers had been turned off, or if they malfunctioned.

dorchesterfire2 Firefighters Continue Battling Hot Spots After Massive Dorchester Fire

Flames ripped through the roof, significantly damaging the under construction building. (WBZ-TV)

There were 32 condos on the top two floors of the building which were already sold.

Almost all of the apartments on the lower floors were all rented out, and a business was set to move in on the first floor when the building opened on July 12.

It is too early to determine the cause of the fire.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says this incident can serve as a learning experience for how firefighters battle flames at similar structures in the city.

“Very grateful that no one got hurt, that no one was living here at this moment in time,” said Walsh.

