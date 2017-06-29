Furniture Company Expands Recall Of Dangerous Chest-Of-Drawers

BOSTON (CBS) — A furniture company says they’re increasing the number of a five-drawer chests being recalled because of a serious safety risk.
The South Shore Company is recalling over 68,000 of their Summer Breeze model chests. The notice from The Consumer Product Safety Commission says that the model being recalled needs to be anchored to a wall to prevent them from tipping over and seriously injuring children.
Details on the models being recalled are available on the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site.
The company says that if anyone has any questions about the recall to call 1-800-290-0465.