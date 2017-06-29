NightSide – Are Boston Drivers Really That Bad?

BOSTON (CBS) – Allstate has released a report ranking drivers in 200 of the nation’s largest cities, and you’ll never guess where Boston ranks! The report compares the average amount of time between insurance claims in each city, with Boston drivers filing a claim about every three and a half years on average. That puts our fine city dead last on the list, the third year in a row that Boston has been given that distinction. Do you think Boston drivers are really that bad, or do we get a bad rap?

Originally broadcast June 28th, 2017.