WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News This Morning

NightSide – Are Boston Drivers Really That Bad?

June 29, 2017 12:54 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Allstate has released a report ranking drivers in 200 of the nation’s largest cities, and you’ll never guess where Boston ranks! The report compares the average amount of time between insurance claims in each city, with Boston drivers filing a claim about every three and a half years on average. That puts our fine city dead last on the list, the third year in a row that Boston has been given that distinction. Do you think Boston drivers are really that bad, or do we get a bad rap?

Originally broadcast June 28th, 2017.

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch