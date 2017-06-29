Hanley Ramirez On Absence From Playing First Base: ‘I Can’t Throw’

BOSTON (CBS) — There’s been a lot of hubbub surrounding Hanley Ramirez this season. After playing 133 games at first base last year, he’s played in the field just twice this season. It’s led to some questions about Ramirez’s commitment and willingness to play through pain.

Ramirez sat down with WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche on Thursday at Fenway Park and said it’s simply a matter of ability.

“I just — I can’t throw,” said Ramirez, who’s been dealing with right shoulder pain since spring training. “What about if I gotta make a double play and I can’t turn the double play? It’s little things and I don’t like to throw it out there because that stuff stays inside the clubhouse. That’s between me and the manager and the coaches and trainers. And then, it’s when the people from the radio start creating things, it’s not right. You don’t do that. You don’t do that. You’ve gotta ask and find out what’s going on before you say things like that. Because that can affect the young guys and the team.”

Ramirez was realistic in his outlook for returning to first base this season.

“When I play first, it can bother my hitting a little bit. But if I play, I play,” he told Roche. “But I’m here to produce on home plate. You know? And I explained that to everybody here. But if I gotta play first, I’ll play first. I’ve done that before. I did that in Philly. They asked me to play first, and I played first. So, let’s see.”

There was some chatter this week when manager John Farrell praised Mitch Moreland for playing through the pain and discomfort of a broken toe. Some saw it as a veiled shot at Ramirez. But the Sox’ DH said there’s no issue with his manager.

“Not bad — we’ve got a good relationship. We don’t have no issue.,” Ramirez said. “I think he just, everything is clear what he wants to do. I don’t have no issue with John.”

Ramirez is back in the lineup on Thursday vs. the Twins after missing the first three games of the series following a hit-by-pitch off the knee on Sunday afternoon.