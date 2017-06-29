WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Azores Airlines Passengers Were Stranded At Logan Airport For Days

June 29, 2017 12:25 PM
Filed Under: Azores, Azores Airlines, Boston, Logan Airport

BOSTON (CBS) — Frustrated passengers trying to get to the Azores islands have been stranded for days at Logan Airport.

Azores Airlines says a series of technical issues has knocked out two of its planes that service Boston.

Earlier in the month, a piece of equipment hit an Azores Airlines plane.

Passengers told WBZ-TV all flights on the airline scheduled for the week were cancelled.

One woman said she had to wait in line for hours just to get a hotel voucher.

“It was chaotic,” said Nivea Linhares. “I couldn’t figure out where the line was. There was a bunch of people standing around it was crazy. Unfortunately it seems like it’s the normal story instead of, ‘oh opps, this happens once it a while.’ It seems like it’s the normal when it comes to this airline.”

Airline officials say flights will be back on schedule by the end of the day Thursday,

“As always, the safety and well-being of our passengers is our highest concern, and we will work around the clock to resolve this issue,” the company said in a statement.

